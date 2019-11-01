EUR/USD Technical Analysis: a break above 1.1180 should pave the way for a test of the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside in EUR/USD continues to struggle in the proximity of monthly peaks in the 1.1180 region.
  • A break above this area should put the critical 200-day SMA just below 1.1200 the figure back on the investors’ radar.
  • On the broader view, while above recent lows in the 1.1070 region, the immediate bullish stance remains unchanged. This area is also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1144
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1074
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1125
Daily SMA200 1.1199
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1176
Previous Daily Low 1.1132
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1198
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.122

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

