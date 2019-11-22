EUR/USD technical analysis: 1.1052 is key support

EUR/USD's daily chart shows the pair is operating on slippery grounds.

A break below 1.1052 looks likely and will likely invite stronger selling pressures.

EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure below key support of 1.1052.

The pair created a bearish hammer on Wednesday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending bearish reversal. The follow-through was bearish on Thursday – the pair clocked a high of 1.1097 before ending the day on a negative note at 1.1058, forming a red candle with a long upper wick.

However, the pair managed to avoid a close below 1.1052 – the low of the Wednesday's bearish hammer.

Traders usually wait for confirmation of trend change in the form of a break below the hammer candle's low. Hence, 1.1052 is a key level.

A break below that will likely yield a quick drop to 1.1030. The pair will likely find acceptance below 1.1052, as the long upper wick attached to Thursday's candle shows a "sell on rise" mentality.

The pair is currently trading at 1.1065, representing marginal gains on the day.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels