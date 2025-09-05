EUR/USD surges above 1.1700 as weak US NFP drags US Dollar and yields lower

The Euro (EUR) rallies against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report disappointed with just 22K jobs added in August, far below the 75K expected and July’s 79K (revised from 73K).
The Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% from 4.2%, while Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY, in line with forecasts. EUR/USD surged over 40 pips to trade around 1.1740, up nearly 0.70% on the day.
The softer jobs data highlighted ongoing weakness in the US labor market, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates at its September 16-17 meeting. While markets are already pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) cut, the weak headline payrolls print is likely to fuel speculation over the possibility of a larger 50 bps move to counter slowing growth.
US Treasury yields tumbled in response, with the 10-year falling to 4.09% and the rate-sensitive 2-year dropping to 3.50%, both at their lowest levels since April 7. The sharp decline in yields reflected mounting expectations of deeper Fed easing, adding further pressure on the Greenback.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against six major peers, weakened sharply after the release, slipping below 98.00 to trade near 97.65, down nearly 0.65% on the day. The index is hovering near the lower end of the narrow range established since August.
Meanwhile, EUR/USD is also testing the upper end of its recent range near 1.1730. A breakout above this level could open the way toward the July 24 high at 1.1789, while immediate support is seen at 1.1700 and the 50-day SMA at 1.1666.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Nonfarm Payrolls missed consensus at 22K in August – LIVE
The US economy added 22K jobs in July, coming in short of the initial estimate of 75K. The figure also marked a decrease from July’s gain of 79K jobs (revised from 73K). Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.3% (from 4.2%).
EUR/USD pops to 1.1750 post-Payrolls
EUR/USD now trades with marked gains well above the 1.1700 hurdle on Friday on the back of the selling pressure on the US Dollar. Poor results from US Nonfarm Payrolls lend legs to the Greenback’s decline after the US economy added just 22K jobs last month.
Gold challenges record highs near $3,580 after US NFP
Gold prices maintain their upbeat tone in place on Friday, picking up extra pace and revisiting the $3,570 zone per troy ounce amid a discouraging performance of the US Dollar and following weaker-than-expected prints from August’s US Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD trespasses 1.3500 on US jobs data
The resurgence of the downward trend in the Greenback motivates GBP/USD to accelerqtes its daily uptrend and breaks above the key resistance area at the 1.3500 barrier on Friday as investors evaluate the release of US NFP in August.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.