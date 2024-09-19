EUR/USD rises sharply above 1.1150 as investors expect the Fed to continue its aggressive policy-easing cycle.

The Fed sees interest rates declining to 4.4% by year-end.

ECB Nagel said that inflation is still higher than the ECB would like to see.

EUR/USD climbs above 1.1150 in Thursday’s European session, driven by a weakening US Dollar (USD), as the dust settles after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) bumper interest rate cut and expectations of further policy-easing. The USD, tracked by the DXY USD Index, falls back below 100.70 after failing to hold onto a weekly high near 101.50.

The Fed delivered its first interest rate cut move in more than four years, cutting its key borrowing rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%-5.00%. This large cut by the Fed indicated that policymakers are committed to preventing a further deterioration in labor market conditions and are confident about progress in inflation falling towards the bank’s target of 2%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the press conference following the policy decision that the United States (US) is not exposed to a recession or even a slowdown. However, market participants expect that the Fed’s policy-easing cycle will be quite aggressive compared to that of other central banks.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 75 bps in the two meetings remaining this year, suggesting that there will be one more 50 bps rate cut either in November or December. 30-day Federal Funds Futures pricing data shows that the likelihood for the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 bps to 4.25%-4.50% in November is at 35% while the rest favors a 25-bps rate cut.

On the contrary, the Fed’s dot plot showed that policymakers see the federal funds rate heading to 4.4% by the year-end.

Going forward, investors will focus on Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 13, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The number of individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time is expected to steady at 230K.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD gains on US Dollar’s weakness

EUR/USD gains at the US Dollar’s expense, while the outlook of the Euro (EUR) is uncertain due to a growing debate about the European Central Bank’s likely interest rate path. ECB policymakers are divided over the policy-easing pace due to mixed views on the inflation outlook.

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir and President of Deutsche Bundesbank Joachim Nagel said they want to see more evidence to make sure that inflation will return to the levels the bank wants to see. Nagel said on Wednesday that he supports keeping interest rates sufficiently high to resolve price pressures, Reuters reported.

On the contrary, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France President François Villeroy de Galhau said last week that more rate cuts are needed to avoid the risk of inflation coming in too low. The comments from Villeroy came after the ECB delivered its second interest rate cut decision of its current policy-easing cycle.

Currently, market participants expect that the ECB will cut interest rates one more time in any of its remaining monetary policy meetings this year.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD bounces back from 20-day EMA

EUR/USD rises above 1.1150 in European trading hours in an intraday turnaround move after declining to near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.1060.

The major currency pair remains firm as it has confidently recovered after retesting the breakout of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a daily time frame near the psychological support of 1.1000.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves higher to near 60.00. A bullish momentum would trigger if it sustains above the aforementioned level.

Looking up, the round-level resistance of 1.1200 will act as a major barricade for the Euro bulls. On the downside, the psychological level of 1.1000 and the July 17 high near 1.0950 will be major support zones.