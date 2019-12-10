EUR/USD: Struggling despite impending bull cross, focus on German ZEW data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Euro is struggling to find bids despite an impending bull cross of key averages. 
  • The odds appear stacked in favor of a bearish move. 
  • A big beat on German ZEW number is needed to mitigate bearish pressures. 

EUR/USD is struggling to gather upside traction despite an impending bullish crossover of key moving averages (MA)

The 50-day MA is trending north and is on track to cross above the 100-day MA in the next couple of days.

Bullish crossovers are lagging, but widely followed indicators, and often attract buyers. So far, however, the heightened prospect of a  major bull cross has failed to draw bids.

The currency pair is currently sidelined around 1.1068, having eked out marginal gains on Monday.

Bulls need a big beat on Zew survey

The Euro is on the defensive, having carved out a big bearish outside day candle on Friday. Further, the markets are now convinced that the Federal Reserve would not cut rates before the November 2020 US Presidential Elections.

So, the odds appear stacked against the common currency. The bulls, therefore, need the German and Eurozone ZEW surveys for December to blow past expectations.

The gauge for German economic sentiment is seen rising to zero from -2.1 while the Eurozone’s print is expected to drop to -17.0 from -1.0. The ZEW surveys are scheduled for release at 10:00 GMT.

The technical outlook would turn bullish if the pair manages to print a daily close above the Dec. 4 high of 1.1116. On the downside, 1.1040 – the low of Friday's bearish outside day candle – is key support.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1068
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1047
Daily SMA50 1.1056
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1157
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.108
Previous Daily Low 1.1054
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1104

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

