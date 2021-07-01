EUR/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, retreats to 1.1860

- EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index stays below 92.50 after US data releases.
- Focus shifts to US June labour market report.
The EUR/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early April at 1.1838 in the early European session but managed to stage a rebound. However, the pair lost its momentum around 1.1880 and started to edge lower during the American trading hours. As of writing, EUR/USD was posting small daily gains at 1.1862.
Earlier in the day, the data from the euro area showed that the Markit Manufacturing PMI edged higher to 63.4 in June and surpassed the market expectation of 63.1. Additionally, Eurostat announced that the Unemployment Rate declined to 7.9% in May, compared to analysts' estimate of 8%. Nevertheless, the positive impact of these upbeat data on the shared currency remained short-lived.
DXY holds steady ahead of NFP
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range below 92.50, not allowing EUR/USD to make a decisive move in either direction.
The US Department of Labor's weekly publication revealed on Thursday that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to 364,000, the lowest print in more than 15 months, in the week ending June 26. Moreover, the ISM Manufacturing PMI edged slightly lower to 60.6 in June from 61.2.
On Friday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) data will be featured in the European economic docket. More importantly, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls report for June.
Previewing the US jobs report, "the dollar has room to fall in response to June's Nonfarm Payrolls report due to elevated expectations, undoing of existing positions and more," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1863
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2025
|Daily SMA50
|1.2089
|Daily SMA100
|1.2025
|Daily SMA200
|1.1999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1975
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1934
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
