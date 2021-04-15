EUR/USD struggles for direction, still targets 1.2000

- EUR/USD looks to extend the rally to the 1.20 area.
- The dollar remains side-lined in the lower end of the range.
- US Retail Sales, Initial Claims take centre stage in the NA session.
The upside momentum in the single currency shows some signs of exhaustion and prompts EUR/USD to recede from tops around 1.1990 on Thursday.
EUR/USD focused on US docket
EUR/USD alternates gains with losses after three consecutive daily advances and trades just pips away from the psychological 1.2000 hurdle, always amidst the steady performance of the greenback.
In fact, further consolidation in the dollar appears likely in light of the generalized absence of relevant drivers and innocuous effect of recent positive results from key fundamentals.
Investors, in the meantime, seem to have shifted the focus to Europe and the prospects of a strong rebound later in the year amidst the improved pace of the vaccine rollout.
Data wise in Euroland, final March inflation figures in Germany noted the CPI rose 0.5% MoM and 1.7% YoY. In France, consumer prices rose 0.6% inter-month and 1.1% from a year earlier.
Across the pond, the main event will be the release of the Retail Sales for the month of March along weekly Initial Claims. Further data include the Philly Fed Index, the NY Empire State Index, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, NAHB Index and TIC Flows.
In addition, Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (voter, centrist), San Francisco Fed M.Daly (voter, centrist) and Cleveland Fed L.Mester (2022 voter, hawkish) are all due to speak later on Thursday.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps pushing higher and gradually approaches the psychological 1.2000 barrier in response to the increasing selling pressure in the dollar and fresh optimism on the economic rebound in the euro area now that the vaccine campaign appears to have gained some serious pace. Solid results from key fundamentals as of late also appear to bolster this shift in the investors’ view.
Key events in the euro area this week: Eurogroup meeting, EMU final CPI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.05% at 1.1983 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1990 (monthly high Apr.15) 1.2000 (psychological level) and finally 1.2050 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 1.1899 (200-day SMA) would target 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) en route to 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.