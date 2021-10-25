EUR/USD struggles for direction, sidelined around mid-1.1600s

- A subdued USD price action assisted EUR/USD to gain some intraday traction on Monday.
- Elevated US bond yields helped limit the USD losses and capped the upside for the major.
- Bulls remained on the sidelines following the release of mixed German IFO survey results.
The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering around mid-1.1600s, nearly unchanged for the day.
The pair gained some positive traction on the first day of a new week, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained well within a four-day-old trading range. The dominant risk-on mood in the markets weighed on the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the EUR/USD pair through the first half of the European session.
However, a combination of factors held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside just ahead of the 1.1665-70 resistance zone, or monthly tops touched last week. Elevated US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback and turned out to be a key factor that kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the major.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond held steady near the 1.65% mark amid growing acceptance for an early policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, the disappointing release of the German IFO survey results failed to impress bullish traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index dropped to 97.7 in October as against consensus estimates for a fall to 97.9 from 98.9 recorded in the previous month. Additional details revealed that the Current Economic Assessment edged lower to 100.1 from 100.4, while the IFO Expectations Index fell to 95.4 from 97.4 in September.
Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the US bond yields, along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. That said, the momentum is likely to be limited ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.165
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1645
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1604
|Daily SMA50
|1.1707
|Daily SMA100
|1.1796
|Daily SMA200
|1.1918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1656
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1621
|Previous Weekly High
|1.167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1694
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near mid-1.1600s after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory around 1.1650 as investors don't seem to be paying much attention to the soft German IFO data. The dollar remains on the back foot but losses are limited by rising T-bond yields.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD looks north, with eyes on $1814 and $1820
Gold price eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid USD weakness. Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of a critical week.
Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price correction seems to be holding above $60,000, but fear of an extended pullback persists. Ethereum price coils up between $3,900 and $4,200, preventing a retracement. Ripple price consolidates in a bullish pennant, suggesting a 26% ascent is likely.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.