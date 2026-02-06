EUR/USD strives to gain ground near 1.1770 on improving dovish Fed prospects

The EUR/USD pair attempts to regain ground near 1.1770 during the Asian trading session on Friday. The major currency pair attracts slight bids as the US Dollar ticks down amid an improvement in speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut interest rates in the March policy meeting

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% lower to near 97.85. Still the DXY is close to its weekly high of 97.98 posted on Thursday.

The odds of the Fed reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25%-3.50% in the March policy meeting have increased to 22.7% from 9.4% seen on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Fed dovish projections have accelerated, following the release of job market-related economic data this week, which pointed to soft labor demand. The US JOLTS Job Openings data for December showed on Thursday that employers posted 6.542 million fresh jobs, significantly lower than estimates of 7.2 million and the previous reading of 6.928 million.

On Wednesday, the ADP reported that the private sector created 22K jobs in January, lower than 37K in December.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is broadly under pressure even as the European Central Bank (ECB) has shrugged off the recent dip in the Eurozone inflation in the policy meeting on Thursday, where it left interest rates steady, as expected. In the updated assessment, the ECB reconfirmed that inflation should stabilise at its 2% target in the medium term and warned of an uncertain geopolitical environment.