EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls toward 184.50 near nine-day EMA support
- EUR/JPY may rebound toward the immediate resistance aligned at the psychological level of 185.00
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index at 55.67 stays above 50, signaling a mild upside bias.
- The initial support lies at the nine-day EMA near 184.35.
EUR/JPY extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 184.70 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55.67 (neutral) stays north of 50, confirming a mild upside skew. RSI leans upward, keeping momentum on the buy side.
The EUR/JPY cross holds above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, keeping a bullish bias. The short-term average continues to rise above the longer one, endorsing the positive momentum. The ascending 50-day EMA underpins the broader trend, while the nine-day EMA caps intraday pullbacks.
The immediate resistance aligns at the psychological level of 185.00, followed by the two-week high of 185.51, reached on February 5. Further advances would support the EUR/JPY cross to test the all-time high of 186.88, which was recorded on January 23.
The EUR/JPY cross may find its immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 184.35, followed by the 50-day EMA at 182.99 and an eight-week low of 181.79, recorded on January 26. A break below this confluence would cause the emergence of bearish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to navigate the region around the three-month low of 175.70.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.25%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|0.11%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|0.11%
|0.16%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.12%
|0.01%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.25%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.27%
|0.30%
|0.16%
|0.05%
|CAD
|-0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|-0.27%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.21%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|-0.30%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|0.20%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.21%
|0.25%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.