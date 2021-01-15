EUR/USD still risks a move to 1.2080 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD still faces a probable drop to the 1.2080 region in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to trade within a 1.2130/1.2205 range yesterday. However, it dropped to 1.2109 before rebounding quickly and ended the day little changed at 1.2156 (-0.01%). Downward momentum has improved a tad and the bias is tilted to the downside. That said, any weakness is likely limited to a retest of the 1.2110 level. The next support at 1.2080 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, a break of 1.2190 would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased (minor resistance is at 1.2170).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in EUR since the start of the week. However, EUR has not been able to make much headway on the downside. Shorter-term momentum is building up again and there is still chance for EUR to edge down towards the solid support at 1.2080. Barring a sudden surge in momentum, the prospect for a sustained decline below this level is not high (next support is at 1.2050). On the upside, a break of 1.2220 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.2250) would indicate the current soft patch in EUR has stabilized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
