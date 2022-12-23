- EUR/USD regains some positive traction on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- A modest recovery in the risk sentiment is seen undermining demand for the safe-haven buck.
- Hawkish Fed expectations to limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US PCE data.
The EUR/USD pair continues to show some resilience below the 1.0600 mark and attracts some dip-buying on the last trading day of the week. Spot prices move away from over a one-week low touched on Thursday and climb to the 1.0620-1.0625 area, a fresh daily high during the early European session.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the previous day's upbeat US macro data-inspired intraday move up and meets with a fresh supply on Friday. A modest recovery in the US equity futures undermines the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is seen lending support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, a combination of factors should help limit any deeper USD losses and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being.
Investors remain worried about the economic headwinds stemming from a surge in COVID-19 cases in China. Apart from this, geopolitical risks have been fueling recession fears, which could drive some haven flows towards the greenback. In fact, Russia said on Wednesday that there is no chance of peace talks and that the continued arms supplies by Western allies to Ukraine would lead to a deepening of the ongoing conflict.
Furthermore, North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Friday. This, along with renewed speculations that the Fed will stick to its ultra-hawkish policy stance to tame inflation, favours the USD bulls and warrants caution before placing bullish bets around the EUR/USD pair. In fact, the upbeat US macroeconomic data released on Thursday lift bets for higher rates for a longer period.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, along with the range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so, should hold back traders from positioning for a firm near-term direction. Investors might also prefer to wait for the US Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0616
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.0598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0529
|Daily SMA50
|1.0247
|Daily SMA100
|1.0102
|Daily SMA200
|1.0337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0659
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0573
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0475
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
