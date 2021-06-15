EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD consolidates the recovery amid retreating Treasury yields.
  • The subdued DXY price action offers no impetus to the main currency pair.
  • ECB-speak, US Retail Sales and PPI data in focus ahead of the FOMC.

EUR/USD is wavering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US consumer data. The US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.

The US rates retrace a part of Monday’s recovery rally, as investors turn cautious and refrain from higher-yielding assets, in absence of any clarity on the FOMC’s next policy move. The benchmark 10-year yields drop back below $1.50 level, now trading at $1.482, down 1.15% so far this Tuesday.

Inflation concerns continue to linger, although the Fed continues to downplay them. Meanwhile, robust economic recovery brings the central bank’s tapering debate back to the fore. Therefore, markets bide time and avoid placing any directional bets on the major ahead of Wednesday policy decision from the world’s top central bank.

Across the Atlantic, the optimism around the upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production figures was offset by a slew of dovish ECB-speak. The policymakers echoed that it's too early to talk about the end of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).

Later today, the pair will look forward to another round of ECB-speak ahead of the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, with all eyes on Wednesday’s FOMC outcome and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for the next direction.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2122
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.2119
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2186
Daily SMA50 1.2089
Daily SMA100 1.2042
Daily SMA200 1.1992
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.213
Previous Daily Low 1.2094
Previous Weekly High 1.2218
Previous Weekly Low 1.2093
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2079
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2063
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2151
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2171

 

 

