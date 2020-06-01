EUR/USD steadies above 1.1100, extends winning streak to six days

- EUR/USD builds on last week's strong gains on Monday.
- USD selloff helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
- Focus remains on ECB's policy meeting on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair opened the week with a small bullish gap and rose above 1.1150 for the first time since late March. Although the pair edged lower toward 1.1100 during the European trading hours, it turned north during the American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.26% on the day at 1.1128 and was looking to close the sixth straight in the positive territory.
Most major European markets were closed in observance of Whit Monday and the trading activity remained subdued for the large part of the day.
USD starts new week on a weak note
The data from the US revealed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI in May improved to 43.1 in May from 41.5 in April to come in slightly worse than the market expectation of 43.6. Nevertheless, Wall Street's main indexes moved into the positive territory after starting the day slightly lower and made it difficult for the USD to find demand.
With the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropping below 98, the pair started to climb higher in the second half of the day. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.43% at 97.87.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in Tuesday's economic calendar. The next important event for the shared currency will be the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcements on Thursday.
Previewing the ECB meeting, "the focus of the June meeting will likely be the expansion of the PEPP that the ECB has telegraphed," said TD Securities analysts. "We're onside with consensus in looking for an increase of €500bn, leaving the PEPP running into 2021."
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1124
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.1097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0902
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.0959
|Daily SMA200
|1.1013
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1145
|Previous Daily Low
|1.107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1145
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1116
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1063
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1179
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1213
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data
EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.
GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs
GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,740, looks to post modest daily gains
The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,740 during the Asian trading hours before losing its traction. After dropping toward $1,730, however, the pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness during the American trading hours and now looks to close in the positive territory.
WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance.