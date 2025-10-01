EUR/USD stays near 1.1750 ahead of potential US government shutdown, EU inflation

EUR/USD remains steady as traders adopt caution ahead of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices.

US federal government funding is set to expire at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday, potentially triggering a shutdown.

The US Dollar faces challenges as recent US jobs data boosted expectations of further Fed rate cuts.

EUR/USD moves little after three days of gains, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair remains steady ahead of the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due later in the day.

Eurozone HICP is expected to rise 2.2% year-over-year in September, following a 2.0% increase in August. Meanwhile, the annual core HICP inflation is anticipated to remain consistent at 2.3% in the same month. The monthly inflation and core inflation were at 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, in August.

US federal government funding is set to expire at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday, leading to a government shutdown. Around 750,000 federal employees are facing furlough after Congress failed to pass funding bills. The US Labor Department said Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, if a partial shutdown occurs," per Reuters.

The EUR/USD pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) struggles after soft US jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December.

The latest Job Openings showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level.