EUR/USD stays near 1.1750 ahead of potential US government shutdown, EU inflation

- EUR/USD remains steady as traders adopt caution ahead of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices.
- US federal government funding is set to expire at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday, potentially triggering a shutdown.
- The US Dollar faces challenges as recent US jobs data boosted expectations of further Fed rate cuts.
EUR/USD moves little after three days of gains, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair remains steady ahead of the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due later in the day.
Eurozone HICP is expected to rise 2.2% year-over-year in September, following a 2.0% increase in August. Meanwhile, the annual core HICP inflation is anticipated to remain consistent at 2.3% in the same month. The monthly inflation and core inflation were at 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, in August.
US federal government funding is set to expire at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday, leading to a government shutdown. Around 750,000 federal employees are facing furlough after Congress failed to pass funding bills. The US Labor Department said Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, if a partial shutdown occurs," per Reuters.
The EUR/USD pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) struggles after soft US jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December.
The latest Job Openings showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6600 amid risk aversion
AUD/USD is drifting lower below 0.6600 in the Asian session on Wednesday, retreating further from a nearly two-week high touched in reaction to the RBA's cautious on-hold rate decision. Investors turn cautious amid the US government shutdown, which, in turn, seems to undermine the risk-sensitive Aussie. The US Dollar stays defensive amid dovish Fed expectations, but fails to support the pair.
Gold: Additional upside appears in the offing
Gold keeps its record-setting rally intact early Wednesday, consolidating near lifetime highs above $3,870 as the United States heads for an imminent government shutdown. The Republicans and Democrats unlikely to strike a last-minute interim deal.
USD/JPY remains sidelined near 148.00, lacks bullish conviction
USD/JPY seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak, while on the sidelines near 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Expectations for an imminent rate hike by the BoJ, along with rising geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, could support the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, Fed rate cut bets and concerns about the US government shutdown fail to assist the US Dollar in attracting buyers, limiting the pair's upside.
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.