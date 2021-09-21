EUR/USD stays flat-lined around 1.1730

- EUR/USD trades within a tight range around 1.1720.
- The dollar follows a cautious note ahead of the FOMC.
- US Housing Starts, Building Permits next on the docket.
EUR/USD exchanges gains with losses above the 1.1700 level on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD met support around 1.1700
EUR/USD navigates in the 1.1720/40 band on Tuesday, managing to extend the bounce off Monday’s new monthly lows in the 1.1700 neighbourhood.
The pair gains some traction on the back of the renewed offered bias in the greenback and the mild improvement in the risk galaxy, where benchmark European stocks indices manage to post decent gains in the wake of the opening bell in the old continent.
Earlier in the session, ECB’s Board member De Guindos reiterated the transitory stance of the rise in inflation, adding that consumer prices could peak in November at around 3.4%-3.5%.
Nothing scheduled in the domestic docket on Tuesday should leave the attention to the releases in the US housing sector.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD bounced off fresh lows around the 1.1700 area on turnaround Tuesday. The firm sentiment surrounding the dollar is expected to remain the almost exclusive headwind for the pair’s aspirations of any meaningful rebound, at least in the very near term and in light of the upcoming FOMC events. In the meantime, Delta concerns, the progress of the economic recovery in the region and views on potential tapering from the Fed (and the ECB?) should keep hovering around spot for the time being.
Key events in the euro area this week: Flash September PMIs – German IFO (Friday) – German elections (Sunday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections in September could bring some political jitters to the scenario. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.07% at 1.1732 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1792 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.1845 (weekly high Sep.14) and finally 1.1909 (monthly high Sep.3). On the other hand, a break below 1.1700 (monthly low Sep.20) would target 1.1663 (2021 low Aug.20) en route to 1.1602 (monthly low November 4 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 as Evergrande fears recede
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, as the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are somewhat less worried about the financial woes of Evergrande, the Chinese construction behemoth. Tensions remain prevalent ahead of Wednesday's PBOC and Fed meetings.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, buoyed by a better market mood after Monday's sell-off. Fears that the crisis in China's Evergrande could turn into a "Lehman moment" have subsided for now. The UK vaccination campaign accelerated, supporting sterling.
XAU/USD bears keep $1752 in sight ahead of Fed
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s rebound, as the bulls turn cautious heading into the two-day FOMC meeting that begins later this Tuesday. Expectations of Fed’s tapering plan remain alive and kicking tempering the mood around gold investors.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce monetary policy decisions on September 22. Financial markets remain restless amid ongoing Evergrande crisis. PBoC could lower RRR further to support economy.