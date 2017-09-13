EUR/USD stays bid just below 1.2000

EUR/USD stays bid just below 1.2000By Pablo Piovano
The sentiment around the single currency stays bid so far today, with EUR/USD gravitating around the 1.1990/80 band ahead of the NA session.
EUR/USD focus on US data
Spot stays on recovery-mode so far today, looking to regain ground lost following Monday’s strong pullback to the mid-1.1900s.
The renewed selling bias around the buck and the lack of traction in US yields remain as the exclusive catalysts of the recent price action in the pair, while speculations on the potential steps of the ECB in the next months seem have taken a breather.
Anyway, investors keep considering occasional dips in the pair as buying opportunities, all against the backdrop of a constructive outlook as long as the pair trades above the 5-month support line, today around 1.1780.
Data wise today, EMU’s industrial production expanded 0.1% inter-month in July and 3.2% over the last twelve months. Across the pond, August’s producer prices are due seconded by the usual EIA report on US crude oil supplies.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.18% at 1.1987 and a break above 1.2041 (high Sep.11) would target 1.2092 (2017 high Sep.6) en route to 1.2167 (50% Fibo of the 2014-2017 drop). On the downside, the immediate support lines up around 1.1946 (10-day sma) seconded by 1.1888 (21-day sma) and then 1.1823 (low Aug.31).
