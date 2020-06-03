EUR/USD stays bid around 1.1200, looks to US data

- EUR/USD off 3-month tops, back near 1.1200.
- German, EMU Services PMI came in above estimates.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing next on tap in the calendar.
After recording fresh 3-month tops near 1.1230, EUR/USD has lost some upside momentum and it has now returned to the 1.1200 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD propped up by risk-on mood
Sellers in EUR/USD turned up around daily highs in the 1.1225/30 band, just ahead of the December 2019 tops near 1.1240. The ongoing knee-jerk, however, appears to have met decent contention in the 1.1200 neighbourhood for the time being.
As usual, the softer tone in the greenback continues to sustain the vigorous move up in the pair as well as in the rest of the riskier assets.
In the calendar, better-than-expected final Services PMIs in the euro area for the month of May has also lent support to the single currency. Across the pond, the US private sector shed nearly 2.8 million jobs during last month, as per the ADP report. Next on the docket will be the ISM Non-Manufacturing and April’s Factory Orders.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has move above the 1.1200 mark against the backdrop of the solid mood in the risk universe. As usual, the weakness in the dollar and the positive prospects following the gradual re-opening of economies around the world keep underpinning the investors’ preference for riskier assets. In addition, Germany is planning to pump an extra €100 billion into its economy, which adds to the recently proposed €750 billion aid packaged by the European Commission (EC). Further support for the euro lies as well in the solid position of the region’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.24% at 1.1195 and a break above 1.1227 (weekly/monthly high Jun.3) would target 1.1239 (monthly high Dec.31 2019) en route to 1.1391 (monthly high Jun.13 2019). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.1011 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.0902 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0870 (weekly low May 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
