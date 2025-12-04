TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD softens after eight-day rally ahead of key US PCE, Eurozone data

  • EUR/USD steadies off highs as modest US Dollar strength and mixed Eurozone data temper bullish momentum.
  • Fed rate-cut bets remain dominant, with economists widely expecting a 25 bps reduction at the December 9-10 FOMC.
  • Attention turns to US PCE inflation, which may shape expectations ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.
EUR/USD softens after eight-day rally ahead of key US PCE, Eurozone data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) trades slightly lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, weighed down by a modest uptick in the Greenback. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.1659, snapping an eight-day winning streak after briefly climbing to its highest level since October 17 earlier in the day.

Overall sentiment continues to support the Euro as the Greenback remains under broad pressure ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, where markets expect policymakers to lower interest rates.

Recent soft US economic data and remarks from key Fed officials expressing concern about the labour market have strengthened expectations for another rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign nearly an 87% probability of a 25 bps cut at the December 9-10 meeting.

A separate Reuters poll offered further insight into market expectations for the Fed’s policy path. In the survey, 89 of 108 economists said they expect the central bank to cut the Fed Funds Rate by 25 bps to the 3.50%-3.75% range at the December 10 decision. Looking further ahead, 50 of 100 economists projected that the rate could fall to the 3.25%-3.50% range in the first quarter of 2026.

Fresh US data released on Thursday provided new insight into labour-market conditions. Challenger Job Cuts dropped sharply to 71.3K in November from 153.1K, pointing to fewer announced layoffs across major industries. Initial Jobless Claims also improved, falling to 191K versus expectations of 220K and down from 218K last week.

On the Euro side, the latest Retail Sales figures released today showed a mixed performance. Eurozone Retail Sales were flat at 0% MoM in October, missing expectations for a 0.1% increase. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales rose 1.5%, slightly above the 1.4% forecast and improving from the 1.2% reading in September.

Looking ahead, the Eurozone calendar on Friday will offer traders more direction, with key releases including Q3 Employment Change and updated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures.

In the United States, attention will turn to the September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The day will also bring updates on Personal Income and Personal Spending, followed by preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment readings and inflation expectations.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.06%-0.04%-0.22%-0.06%-0.24%-0.00%0.29%
EUR-0.06%-0.09%-0.29%-0.11%-0.30%-0.06%0.23%
GBP0.04%0.09%-0.21%-0.02%-0.21%0.04%0.33%
JPY0.22%0.29%0.21%0.17%0.00%0.21%0.53%
CAD0.06%0.11%0.02%-0.17%-0.17%0.05%0.35%
AUD0.24%0.30%0.21%-0.00%0.17%0.24%0.53%
NZD0.00%0.06%-0.04%-0.21%-0.05%-0.24%0.29%
CHF-0.29%-0.23%-0.33%-0.53%-0.35%-0.53%-0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

(This story was corrected on December 4 at 17:18 GMT to say, in the first paragraph, that the pair trades lower on Thursday, not Monday.)

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1650 after dipping below this level with the initial reaction to the upbeat US data. The US Dollar struggles to stage a persistent rebound as investors grow increasingly convinced about a dovish Federal Reserve policy outlook.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3350 as USD recovery loses steam

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3350 as USD recovery loses steam

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.3350 following a correction earlier in the day. The US Dollar's recovery attempts remain short-lived despite the upbeat data as markets continue to price in a 25 bps Fed rate cut at the last policy meeting of the year.

Gold: Some near-term consolidation is not ruled out

Gold: Some near-term consolidation is not ruled out

Gold rebounds to the $4,200 region in the American session on Thursday but finds it difficult to gather momentum. A slight improvement seen in risk mood caps XAU/USD's upside, while the ongoing USD weakness, despite better than-expected employment-related data, helps the pair limit its losses.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stall their two-day recovery on Thursday as the boost from Vanguard Group’s lifting the crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) ban wanes. 

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers