EUR/USD softens after eight-day rally ahead of key US PCE, Eurozone data

The Euro (EUR) trades slightly lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, weighed down by a modest uptick in the Greenback. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.1659, snapping an eight-day winning streak after briefly climbing to its highest level since October 17 earlier in the day.

Overall sentiment continues to support the Euro as the Greenback remains under broad pressure ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, where markets expect policymakers to lower interest rates.

Recent soft US economic data and remarks from key Fed officials expressing concern about the labour market have strengthened expectations for another rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign nearly an 87% probability of a 25 bps cut at the December 9-10 meeting.

A separate Reuters poll offered further insight into market expectations for the Fed’s policy path. In the survey, 89 of 108 economists said they expect the central bank to cut the Fed Funds Rate by 25 bps to the 3.50%-3.75% range at the December 10 decision. Looking further ahead, 50 of 100 economists projected that the rate could fall to the 3.25%-3.50% range in the first quarter of 2026.

Fresh US data released on Thursday provided new insight into labour-market conditions. Challenger Job Cuts dropped sharply to 71.3K in November from 153.1K, pointing to fewer announced layoffs across major industries. Initial Jobless Claims also improved, falling to 191K versus expectations of 220K and down from 218K last week.

On the Euro side, the latest Retail Sales figures released today showed a mixed performance. Eurozone Retail Sales were flat at 0% MoM in October, missing expectations for a 0.1% increase. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales rose 1.5%, slightly above the 1.4% forecast and improving from the 1.2% reading in September.

Looking ahead, the Eurozone calendar on Friday will offer traders more direction, with key releases including Q3 Employment Change and updated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures.

In the United States, attention will turn to the September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The day will also bring updates on Personal Income and Personal Spending, followed by preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment readings and inflation expectations.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% -0.04% -0.22% -0.06% -0.24% -0.00% 0.29% EUR -0.06% -0.09% -0.29% -0.11% -0.30% -0.06% 0.23% GBP 0.04% 0.09% -0.21% -0.02% -0.21% 0.04% 0.33% JPY 0.22% 0.29% 0.21% 0.17% 0.00% 0.21% 0.53% CAD 0.06% 0.11% 0.02% -0.17% -0.17% 0.05% 0.35% AUD 0.24% 0.30% 0.21% -0.00% 0.17% 0.24% 0.53% NZD 0.00% 0.06% -0.04% -0.21% -0.05% -0.24% 0.29% CHF -0.29% -0.23% -0.33% -0.53% -0.35% -0.53% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

(This story was corrected on December 4 at 17:18 GMT to say, in the first paragraph, that the pair trades lower on Thursday, not Monday.)