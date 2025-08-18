EUR/USD down 0.30%, pressured by Dollar strength as markets await Fed minutes and Jackson Hole.

Quick Ukraine war resolution could stabilize energy markets, support Eurozone growth, and aid Euro.

EU data-heavy week ahead: PMIs, inflation, and German GDP likely to sway sentiment and ECB outlook.

EUR/USD begins the week on a lower note, down 0.30% as traders await the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after the former met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last Friday. The pair trades at 1.1669 after hitting a daily high of 1.1715.

Positive news emerged from the meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders in the White House. Trump said that the day has been successful so far as Russia agreed to security guarantees, though in exchange for some territory. He answered German Chancellor Merz’s demands about a ceasefire, that the last six conflicts that ended due to Washington’s involvement were settled despite the lack of a truce.

Trump added that he would like to arrange a tri-lateral meeting with the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

A quick resolution of the war would be bullish for the Euro as the European Union (EU) is a major importer of energy products. This could stabilize Oil and Natural Gas products to the benefit of the whole bloc.

Aside from this, traders are also eyeing the release of the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy minutes, along with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commencement speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Across the pond, the EU’s economic docket will feature the release of inflation figures in the EU, HCOB Flash PMIs for August, and Germany's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.13% -0.42% 0.15% 0.36% 0.45% 0.64% -0.11% EUR 0.13% -0.32% 0.29% 0.49% 0.58% 0.72% 0.02% GBP 0.42% 0.32% 0.56% 0.81% 0.92% 1.04% 0.27% JPY -0.15% -0.29% -0.56% 0.24% 0.34% 0.55% -0.18% CAD -0.36% -0.49% -0.81% -0.24% 0.10% 0.23% -0.51% AUD -0.45% -0.58% -0.92% -0.34% -0.10% 0.14% -0.62% NZD -0.64% -0.72% -1.04% -0.55% -0.23% -0.14% -0.76% CHF 0.11% -0.02% -0.27% 0.18% 0.51% 0.62% 0.76% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD dives as the Greenback strengthens

Euro’s rally halted as the US Dollar advances. The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of peers, is up 0.30% daily to 98.13.

The EUR/USD direction is directly influenced by monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB). Expectations that the Fed would reduce rates at the September meeting dropped from around 95% to 86% following a red-hot US Producer Price Index (PPI) report. Conversely, the ECB is expected to hold rates unchanged, with odds standing at 92% odds for the ECB to keep rates unchanged, and a slim 8% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut.

Last Friday, strong Retail Sales in the US showed that consumer spending remains solid. Nevertheless, consumers had grown less optimistic about the economic outlook, as Consumer Sentiment fell from 61.7 in July to 58.6 in August. Inflation was cited as the primary driver of the sudden change in consumers' mood as one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.9% from 4.5% and the five-year outlook climbed to 3.9% from 3.4%.

Given the fundamental backdrop, traders diminished the odds of a jumbo rate cut by the Fed. Instead, the chances of the central bank holding rates unchanged had begun to be priced in.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1700, sellers eye 1.1600

The EUR/USD uptrend stalled on Monday, with traders unable to hold gains above the 1.1700 figure, clearing the path for a pullback towards the 1.1650 mark. If traders clear the latter, they could challenge the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1640, ahead of the 20-day SMA at 1.1628. On further weakness, the pair could reach 1.1600 and the 100-day SMA at 1.1460.

On the flipside, if buyers push prices higher, they could test 1.1700. On further strength, key resistance lies overhead, on July 24 high at 1.1788, the 1.1800 handle and the year-to-date peak at 1.1829.