"Back in 2017, the then-ECB president Draghi used the forum to highlight reflationary pressures in the Eurozone , which helped push the euro higher. In 2019, he hinted at further monetary stimulus, leading to a weaker euro. Given this track record, we will be watching this year’s panel closely for any clues. Bullish momentum on daily chart intact while RSI rose into overbought conditions. Next resistance at 1.1820 levels, before 1.1920 levels. Support at 1.1630, 1.1550 (21 DMA)."

"ECB Forum in Sintra (30 June – 2 July) is a key event to watch, with highlight on a powerhouse panel session tonight (930pm SGT), when Fed’s Powell, BoJ’s Ueda , ECB’s Lagarde, BoE’s Bailey and BoK’s Rhee will participate in. Central bankers may share insights or even paint guidance with regards to economy and monetary policies amidst market uncertainty. Historically, the Sintra Forum has been a stage for market-moving signals."

"Overnight, it was reported that EU is willing to accept a trade arrangement with the US that includes a 10% tariff amongst other components. In return, EU wants the US to commit to lower rates on key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, alcohol, semiconductors and commercial aircraft. We continue to watch developments that may unfold ahead of 9 July."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.