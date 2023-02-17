EUR/USD sinks to 6-week lows near 1.0630, dollar remains strong

- EUR/USD drops to multi-week lows in the 1.0630/25 band.
- The dollar remains strong well north of the 104.00 barrier.
- CB Leading Index and Fed’s Barking come next in the US docket.
The bearish sentiment remains well and sound around the European currency and motivates EUR/USD to slip back to the 1.0630 region for the first time since early January.
EUR/USD remains weak on USD recovery
EUR/USD loses ground for the third session in a row at the end of the week amidst the so far unabated recovery in the greenback, which motivates the USD Index (DXY) to extend the recent breakout of the 104.00 barrier.
The pair saw its losses accelerate in past hours in response to the persistent hawkish narrative from Fed speakers – this time Mester and Bullard – while the firmer-than-expected results from the US docket also added to the renewed strength in the buck.
Data wise in the Euroland, Producer Prices in Germany contracted at a monthly 1.0% in January and rose 17.8% over the last twelve months. In addition, France’s final figures saw the CPI rise 0.4% MoM in January and 6.0% vs. the same month of 2022. Later in the session, EMU’s Current Account results are also due.
In the US, the CB Leading Index will be the sole release seconded by the speech by Richmond Fed T.Barkin.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD appears well on the offered side and probes the area of multi-week lows near 1.0630 at the end of the week.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB after the bank has already anticipated another 50 bps rate raise at the March event.
Back to the euro area, recession concerns now appear to have dwindled, which at the same time remain an important driver sustaining the ongoing recovery in the single currency as well as the hawkish narrative from the ECB.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.29% at 1.0640 and a drop below 1.0629 (monthly low February 17) would target 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) en route to 1.0326 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) seconded by 1.1032 (2023 high February 2) and finally 1.1100 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.1900 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.1900 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Ethereum deflation rate is accelerating by the day: Here’s what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum has turned deflationary since its transition to Proof-of-Stake. The altcoin’s issuance has been on a steady decline whilst its price, meanwhile, has cranked up to a five-month high.
No landing?
The equity marathon that kept going on for questionable reasons since Tuesday ended in tears yesterday, with the arrival of a new set of economic data that crushed the optimistic rhetoric of soft landing.