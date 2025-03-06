EUR/USD shows resilience on German debt reforms, ECB’s policy meeting in focus

EUR/USD remains firm near 1.0800 ahead of the ECB’s interest rate decision at 13:15 GMT.

The ECB is almost certain to cut its Deposit Facility rate by 25 bps to 2.5%.

US President Trump provides one month of tariff relaxation on automobiles from Canada and Mexico.

EUR/USD demonstrates strength around 1.0800 in Thursday’s European session ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision, which will be announced at 13:15 GMT.

The ECB is widely anticipated to reduce its Deposit Facility Rate by 25 basis points (bps) for the fifth time in a row, pushing it lower to 2.5%. The Main Refinancing Operations Rate is also expected to be slashed by 25 bps to 2.65%. Therefore, investors will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference after the interest rate decision to get fresh cues on the monetary policy and the inflation outlook.

Lately, traders have pared bets supporting the ECB to cut interest rates two times by the summer as Germany’s likely next chancellor, Frederich Merz, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) agreed to create a 500 billion Euro (EUR) infrastructure fund and stretch borrowing limit on Tuesday. Investors expect such reforms could escalate inflation and stimulate economic growth in the German economy, the locomotive of the Eurozone.

Market participants will focus on Christine Lagarde’s commentary on the consequences of potential tariffs from the United States (US). Experts believe that Trump’s tariffs could weigh on the shared continent’s economic outlook, which is already fractured due to weak demand from domestic and overseas markets.

Investors are uncertain over the degree of tariffs to be proposed by US President Donald Trump on products made in the Eurozone. Germany is a major exporter of cars to the US. The US charges a 2.5% levy on the import of German cars, while the Eurozone takes 10% duty. Till now, Trump has threatened to impose 25% levies on foreign automobiles and introduce reciprocal tariffs soon. Investors seek whether the US will impose 10% or 25% tariffs on German cars.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. The Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.06% -0.49% 0.04% -0.05% -0.22% -0.37% EUR 0.17% 0.11% -0.34% 0.21% 0.12% -0.05% -0.20% GBP 0.06% -0.11% -0.40% 0.10% 0.02% -0.14% -0.31% JPY 0.49% 0.34% 0.40% 0.52% 0.45% 0.25% 0.12% CAD -0.04% -0.21% -0.10% -0.52% -0.07% -0.25% -0.42% AUD 0.05% -0.12% -0.02% -0.45% 0.07% -0.17% -0.34% NZD 0.22% 0.05% 0.14% -0.25% 0.25% 0.17% -0.15% CHF 0.37% 0.20% 0.31% -0.12% 0.42% 0.34% 0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD stays firm as US Dollar weakens, US NFP eyed

Sheer strength in the EUR/USD pair is also driven by the significant US Dollar weakness (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, extends its losing streak for the fourth trading day and slides to near 104.00, the lowest level seen in four months.

Investors expect the trade war led by US President Trump won’t be as disruptive as they had previously anticipated, resulting in a decline in the US Dollar’s risk premium.

On Wednesday, commentaries from the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated that Donald Trump is allowing a one-month exemption of 25% tariffs on automobiles coming from Mexico and Canada, which he imposed on Tuesday. Also, Trump is considering providing an exemption for some agricultural products.

After Trump’s relaxation on automobiles from Canada and Mexico, Meanwhile, soft US private employment data has also contributed to weakness in the US Dollar. The ADP reported on Wednesday that the US private sector added 77K fresh workers, lower than estimates of 140K and the former release of 186K. Soft labor demand in the US private sector is expected to prompt Fed dovish bets, which have already increased lately. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in the June meeting has increased to 76% from 70% a week ago.

For more clues on the current employment status, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February, which will be published on Friday.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD trades firm near 1.0800

EUR/USD surges to near 1.0800 after a decisive breakout above the December 6 high of 1.0630 on Wednesday. The long-term outlook of the major currency pair strengthens as it holds above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0640.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps above 60.00, indicating a strong bullish momentum.

Looking down, the January 27 high of 1.0533 will act as the major support zone for the pair. Conversely, the November 6 high of 1.0937 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.