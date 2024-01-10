EUR/USD edges higher but consolidation range trade persists, economists at Scotiabank report.
The broader corrective undertone is clear on the weekly chart
Flat range trading in spot is extending further after Friday’s intraday volatility.
Short-term patterns lean somewhat bearish, however, and the broader corrective (negative) undertone in the EUR is clear on the weekly chart after the turn lower in spot from the late December high.
EUR resistance is 1.0975/1.1000. Support is 1.0900/1.0910.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to near 1.0950 as sentiment improves
EUR/USD is back on the bids, trading close to 1.0950 heading into the American session on Wednesday. The pair finds support from a recovery in risk sentiment and the modest pullback seen in US Treasury bond yields that weigh on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700 amid risk reset, awaits Bailey
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday. An improvement in the market mood and renewed US Dollar weakness underpin the pair ahead of BoE Governor Bailey's testimony.
Gold rebounds above $2,030 in choppy session
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After falling toward earlier in the day, XAU/USD regained its traction and climbed above $2,030. The benchmark 10-year US yield holds steady at around 4% and limits the pair's action.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.