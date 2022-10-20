- EUR/USD licks its wounds around intraday low during two-day downtrend.
- Inflation woes propel US Treasury yields towards multi-year high, hawkish Fedspeak strengthens bond rout.
- DXY ignores mixed housing data, EUR fails to cheer upbeat EU inflation amid risk-aversion.
- Second-tier US statistics can entertain traders as bears keep the driver’s seat.
EUR/USD seesaws around intraday low as bears take a breather after the biggest daily fall in two weeks during early Thursday morning in Europe. That said, the major currency pair takes rounds to 0.9760-70 despite picking up bids of late.
The quote’s weakness could be linked to the market’s growing fears of economic slowdown as inflation remains firmer and the central bankers refrain to step back from the hawkish path. Also weighing on the quote could be China’s covid conditions and Russia’s aggression in the fight with Ukraine, as well as the recent Sino-American tensions over Taiwan.
That said, Eurozone Inflation, as per the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measure, surged 9.9% YoY in September versus 10.0% initial forecasts. Elsewhere, the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) refreshed a multi-year high and price pressure in Canada also remained elevated.
Considering the data, policymakers from Europe and the US central banker reiterated their hawkish bias. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that (they) need to make sure inflation pressures don't broaden further, which in turn suggests more rate hikes despite the recession woes.
It should be noted that the Fed’s Beige Book added to the market’s fears by showing increased pessimism among the respondents. Also important to note is the latest print of the CME’s FedWatch Tool marking 95% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in November.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields refresh a 14-year high above 4.0%, around 4.14% by the press time while its two-year counterpart stays strong near the highest level since 2007, up 0.30% intraday near 4.57% at the latest. It should be noted that the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.60% intraday as bears attacked 3,685 level after reversing from a fortnight top the previous day.
Looking forward, EUR/USD traders may pay attention to the second-tier employment and housing numbers from the US, as well as Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for intermediate directions. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts and yields for a clear view amid downside bias.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the weekly support line, now resistance around 0.9830, directs EUR/USD bears towards an upward-sloping trend line support from September 28, close to 0.9675 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9766
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9769
|Daily SMA50
|0.9924
|Daily SMA100
|1.0135
|Daily SMA200
|1.0555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9872
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9757
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9809
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9801
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9959
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY closes in on 150.00 trigger point, intervention looms
The yen prolonged its agony against the US Dollar, printing a fresh 32-year low, as the USD/JPY reached a YTD high just shy of 150.00, as market players tested the prospects of another intervention by Japan.
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6250 on mixed Australia employment, NAB data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6250 despite mixed Aussie statistics as risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets propel the US dollar during Thursday. The Aussie pair’s resistance to refresh the weekly low could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the PBOC monetary policy meeting.
Gold picks bids post-refreshing three-week low near $1,620
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a rebound move after refreshing a three-week low at $1,622.50. The precious metal has sensed buying interest as momentum oscillators have turned oversold at intraday timeframe.
Ethereum: How traders can target the low-hanging fruit
Ethereum price shows no signs of moving out of the $1,440 to $1,280 barriers. Investors could get a potential drop to $1,220 before market makers trigger a run-up to $1,343 and $1,402. A daily candlestick close below $1,220 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH.
What the US midterm elections mean for the dollar and stocks
On November 8, American citizens will head to the polls to elect their new Congress. Opinion polls and prediction markets argue the Republicans will take back at least one chamber, setting the stage for two years of political deadlock.