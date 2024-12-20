EUR/USD steadies in mid-1.03s despite fresh Trump tariff threats – Scotiabank

“Late week price action looks a bit more positive for the EUR in the short run, at least. Another rejection of sub-1.0350 levels today has put in a bullish outside range session on the 6-hour chart and sets up the EUR for a potential, short-term double bottom on a push above 1.0425 (for a rise to 1.05).”

“The remark pushed the Euro (EUR) marginally lower in overnight trade but had little lasting impact on spot. Tariff risks are already priced into the EUR to some extent and Europe is expected to be able to meet Trump’s demands to buy more US product as it searches for alternatives to Russian supply.”

The Euro (EUR) trades broadly steady in the mid-1.0300s against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday even after President-elect Donald Trump threatened Europe with tariffs "all the way" unless it purchased more US energy products, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne says.

