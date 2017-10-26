EUR/USD risk reversals adopt a bearish bias after dovish ECB

EUR/USD risk reversals adopt a bearish bias after dovish ECBBy Omkar Godbole
The options market has turned bearish on the EUR/USD after the European Central Bank (ECB) reduced QE size by half and simultaneously extended the duration, thus maintaining the same level of stimulus as before.
The dovish taper pushed the EUR/USD down to 1.1624; the lowest level since July 26. On the daily chart, a head and shoulders bearish reversal is seen.
So will the sell-off continue? One-month 25-delta risk reversals gauge turned negative on Thursday, indicating demand for cheap out of the money EUR puts.
Risk reversals chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.