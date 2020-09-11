EUR/USD: Risk of a move toward 1.16 on a three-month view – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank, continue to see scope for a correction lower in the EUR/USD pair towards EUR/USD 1.16 on a three-month perspective.
Key Quotes:
“ECB Chief Economist Lane may be worried about the impact of EUR weakness on the Eurozone inflation outlook, but the impact on the market from his concerns has been considerably dampened by the perception that unease over the current value of the currency is not shared by the majority of the ECB’s Governing Council. This perception may be altered or clarified in the days and weeks ahead. However, as its stands it would appear that Lane’s ability to turn the course of the EUR is for now limited. While in the absence of a fresh bearish trigger for the single currency EUR/USD is likely to continue finding support on dips below 1.18 in the very near term.”
“This morning Bloomberg News declared that Europe was once more the epi-centre of covid-19 as the number of new cases on the continent rose more than in the US. It is difficult to determine the extent or economic impact of any second wave of the virus. However, it is unlikely that the EU’s Recover Fund would be sufficient to cover any extensive lockdown in Europe. This scenario would likely re-open political disharmony in the region and place further pressure on ECB policymakers. While the ECB was able to pause for breath at yesterday’s policy meeting, the crisis is clearly not over. Covid-19 could yet re-open political and economic wounds and, on the expectation that safe havens may be more in demand into the end of the year, we see risk for a move towards EUR/USD 1.16 on a 3 month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1850 post US data
The EUR/USD pair surged to an intraday high of 1.1873 but trimmed early gains with US data. Core inflation came in at 1.7%, higher than expected in August. Wall Street’s sour tone keeps the pair under pressure.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2800 on persistent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD is set to close the week at its lowest since late July, now piercing the 1.2800 figure as the greenback remains strong, while Brexit jitters hurt Pound.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1950 area
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading range, around the $1950 region. The price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish triangle. Sustained weakness below $1900 is needed to confirm the negative outlook.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI clings to daily gains above the $37.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are trading on a choppy fashion, alternating gains with losses around the $37.00 mark per barrel at the end of the week.