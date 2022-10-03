- Us dollar tumbles across the board amid risk appetite, lower US yields.
- US ISM Manufacturing Index below expectations in September.
- EUR/USD holds a bullish tone, in ranges.
The EUR/USD found support above 0.9750 and rose during the American session to 0.9844, hitting a fresh daily high. The pair finally received some impulse from a weak US dollar.
The DXY printed a new weekly low at 111.47 and it is hovering around 111.65. The greenback is falling across the board weakened by several factors, including a recovery in Treasuries. The US 10-year yield bottomed at 3.57%, moving further away from the 4% area it traded just a few days ago. European yields are also lower on Monday.
After a cautious opening, equity prices in Europe finally turned positive. With the DAX ending with a 0.77% gain and the CAC 40 up by 0.55%. In Wall Street, the Nasdaq rises by 1.39% and the Dow Jones climbs by more than 2%. Commodity prices are sharply higher on Monday.
US economic data came in below expectations with the ISM Manufacturing Index at 50.2 in September down from 52.8 in August and below the 52.2 of market consensus. It was the lowest reading in over two years.
The weaker dollar has been unable so far to boost EUR/USD above the 0.9850 area, a critical short-term resistance area. A firm break above would strengthen the recovery of the euro from the multi-year low it hit last week, targeting first 0.9870 and then the resistance area at 0.9910.
A slide below the 0.9750 zone (daily low and 20-Simple Moving Average in 4 hours chart) should weigh on the euro. Support levels are seen at 0.9730 followed by 0.9700 and 0.9670.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9814
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.9802
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9894
|Daily SMA50
|1.0031
|Daily SMA100
|1.0245
|Daily SMA200
|1.0655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9734
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
