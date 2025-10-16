TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

  • EUR/USD gains further to near 1.1670 amid weakness in the US Dollar.
  • The Fed is expected to reduce interest rates further by 50 bps this year.
  • French PM Lecornu suspends plans to implement pension reforms until 2027.
EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair extends its two-day upside move to near 1.1670 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair trades higher as the US Dollar (USD) continues to face selling pressure amid firm Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets and ongoing United States (US)-China trade tensions.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally lower to near 98.50, the lowest level seen in a week.

The speculation of more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the remaining year remains firm due to growing labor market concerns.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 94.6% that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the remaining year.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also acknowledged labor market risks in a conference stating, “Downside risks to the US job market have risen”. Powell didn’t comment over the likely monetary policy action in the remaining year.

Meanwhile, trade relations between the US and China are going through a test as President Donald Trump has signaled that he would persuade Beijing to halt buying oil from Russia. However, trade frictions are unlikely to long last as Trump and Chinese leader XI Jinping are scheduled to meet later this month in South Korea to discuss over trade terms.

In the Eurozone, chances that French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu would survive the no-confidence vote by the cabinet have increased as he has suspended the controversial pension reform until at least after the 2027 presidential elections. 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

The EUR/USD pair extends its two-day upside move to near 1.1670 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair trades higher as the US Dollar continues to face selling pressure amid firm Federal Reserve dovish bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions.

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom docket has the Gross Domestic Product and Industrial Production data for August to be released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday, later this session at 06:00 GMT. GBP/USD may extend its gains if the UK economy shows expansion in August.

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold extends its record-setting run on Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Fresh US-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and US government closure weigh on the USD, offering additional support.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers