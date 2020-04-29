- EUR/USD is reversing Tuesday's losses on broad-based US dollar weakness.
- Risk-on in Asia weakened the haven demand for the dollar.
- Markets likely to be cautious ahead of Wednesday's Fed rate decision.
Broad-based US dollar weakness seen at press time is keeping the EUR/USD above key support at 1.0809 and saving the day for the single currency bulls ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) rate decision.
Dollar offered
Dollar index's (DXY) bounce from the 13-day low of 99.45 reached during Tuesday's American trading hours ran out of steam near 99.90 early Wednesday, as both the S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks rose, weakening the haven demand for the greenback.
The US dollar fell to multi-week lows against the Japanese yen and suffered notable losses against the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar and the New Zealand dollar. While the exact reason for renewed risk-on is not clear, some observers are citing an absence of fresh bad news on the coronavirus front or from the oil markets as the reason for the uptick in the risk assets.
The broad-based dollar weakness helped EUR/USD avoid a break below 1.0809 in Asia. That would have reinforced or confirmed the bearish view put forward by Tuesday's inverted hammer candle. The single currency was on the offer on Tuesday due to rating agency Fitch's decision to downgrade Italy.
At press time, the spot is trading at 1.0848, representing a 0.27% gain on the day and the dollar index is hovering near 95.68; down 0.28% on the day. While the pair is reporting gains, it is not out of the woods yet, as the resistance of 1.0888 (the high of Tuesday's bearish hammer) is still intact.
Focus on Fed
The Fed is expected to lift interest rates that influence its fed funds target in a technical move and dash hopes for negative rates. The central bank cut rates to zero in the first quarter and launched an open-ended asset purchase program to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The US government, too, has unveiled an unprecedented fiscal stimulus over the past few weeks to help the economy absorb the shock from the virus outbreak.
The US advance first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), also due Wednesday, is expected to post a 4.0% contraction following a 2.1% rise in the fourth quarter of 2017. A White House official on Tuesday warned of negative shocks in economic data ahead, reviving fears of a potential 30-40% annualized drop in the second-quarter GDP and an unemployment rate of as much as 20%, according to Reuters News.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0867
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.1013
|Daily SMA200
|1.1039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0889
|Previous Daily Low
|1.081
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0727
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises as dollar weakens ahead of the FOMC
EUR/USD is reversing Tuesday's losses on broad-based US dollar weakness. Risk-on in Asia weakened the haven demand for the dollar. Markets likely to be cautious ahead of Wednesday's Fed rate decision.
GBP/USD: Bulls are back in motion towards 1.2500 ahead of the key day
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s weakness amid broad US dollar declines. EU sees Brexit talks ‘at an impasse’, Tories think deadline bias will push the bloc. US GDP, FOMC will decorate the calendar, virus/Brexit updates will be the key as well.
Forex Today: Antipodeans rally with Oil amid cautious optimism; US Q1 GDP, FOMC eyed
Optimism about progress on opening economies globally whetted risk sentiment in Wednesday’s Asian trading but investors remained cautious ahead of the key US Q1 GDP and FOMC decision. The Antipodeans were the top performers across the fx board.
WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia
WTI pares the early-day gains following Moody’s downbeat forecasts. The early-Asia recovery took clues from weak US dollar, upbeat API data and technical breakout. EIA’s weekly oil inventories, US GDP and virus updates will be the key catalysts.
Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens
Gold picks up a bid as the dollar loses ground against majors. The US stock futures rise, weakening the haven demand for the greenback. The recent stock market rally lacks substance, according to Goldman Sachs.