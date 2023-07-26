EUR/USD rises amid USD weakness following Fed's decision

- The Fed hiked rates by 25 bps as expected to 5.25-5.50%, its highest in 22 years.
- All eyes are now on ECB’s decision on Thursday, expected to deliver a 25 bps hike.
The EUR/USD is trading positive after 6 consecutive days of losses, precisely at 1.1090 and 0.37% gains during the session.
As expected, the Federal Reserve (Fed) hiked rates by 25 basis points and is positioned in the 5.25%-5.50% target. However, during the press conference, Chair Powell did not commit to a hike in September as ongoing decisions will depend on incoming data.
Regarding the economic assessment, Powell noted that economic activity and the labour market remain robust but that inflation remains too high.
That said, the DXY index fell to 101.030, showing a decrease of 0.26% on the day. Additionally, the US treasury yields on 2, 5 and 10-year are in negative territory at 4.85%, 4.11% and 3.87%, respectively, and applied further pressure on the USD.
Regarding Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) decision, markets have largely priced in a 25 bps hike, and investors will look for clues regarding forward guidance. As for now, the odds of a hike according to the World Interest Rate Possibilities (WIRP) in Septmeber fell below 50%, but in October and December are largely priced in, so messaging will be key.
EUR/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the EUR/USD has improved as indicators are starting to gain strength but still, the bears are holding their ground. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a slightly upward slope to the north, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still in negative territory, printing red bars. That being said, the bulls managed to defend the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) so outlook for the EUR/USD is bright on the bigger picture.
Resistance levels: 1.1100, 1.1150,1.1190.
Support levels: 1.1050 (20-day SMA), 1.1030, 1.1000.
EUR/USD Daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1086
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.1052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1041
|Daily SMA50
|1.0901
|Daily SMA100
|1.0891
|Daily SMA200
|1.0701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1021
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1108
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1062
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.102
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1100 as USD weakens during Powell presser
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to 1.1100 area on Wednesday. Following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from committing to one more rate hike this year, hurting the US Dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.2950 area as Powell comments weigh on USD
GBP/USD extended its daily uptrend and rose above 1.2950 during the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory near 101.00 and allows the pair to stay on track to post daily gains after FOMC Chairman Powell refrained from confirming another rate hike this year.
Gold climbs toward $1,980 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and climbed to a fresh 6-day high near $1,980 on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious tone on future policy tightening triggered a decline in the US Treasury bond yields, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 0.35% after Fed meeting
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is rising strongly in reaction to the highly-anticipated Fed meeting on Wednesday. The Index is up by 0.35% at the time of writing, after the Fed made the decision to execute a 0.25% hike, as widely expected.