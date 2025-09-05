EUR/USD rises above 1.1650 ahead of Q2 Eurozone GDP data

EUR/USD appreciates as the Euro receives support from a cautious tone surrounding the ECB policy outlook.

Eurozone Gross Domestic Product is projected to hold steady at 1.4% YoY and 0.1% QoQ growth in Q2.

The US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by about 75,000 in August, while Unemployment Rate is projected at 4.3%.

EUR/USD trades around 1.1670 during the Asian hours on Friday, after recovering losses registered in the previous session. The pair appreciates as the Euro (EUR) gains ground ahead of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter. The seasonally adjusted Eurozone GDP is expected to remain consistent at growth of 1.4% year-over-year and 0.1% quarter-over-quarter for the second quarter.

The Euro receives support from the cautious mood surrounding the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy outlook. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Tuesday that the interest rates are already mildly accommodative, adding that she does not see a reason for a further rate cut. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said that there is “no reason to adjust rates now.”

The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, following softer-than-expected United States (US) job data released on Thursday. The CME FedWatch tool indicates a pricing in more than 99% of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut by the Fed at the September policy meeting, up from 87% a week ago.

The US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 237K in the week ending August 30, up from 229K previously and above the market forecast of 230K. Meanwhile, the ADP Employment Report showed a gain of 54,000 jobs in August, below expectations of 65,000 and following a revised 106,000 increase in July (from 104,000).

Traders are awaiting further labor market data that could shape the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision in September. Economists project that US Nonfarm Payrolls will add about 75,000 jobs in August, while the Unemployment Rate is seen at 4.3%.