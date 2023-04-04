- US JOLTs reports revealing a drop of 32,000 job openings, increasing assumptions that the labor market is cooling.
- The US Department of Commerce reported a 0.7% MoM drop in orders.
- ECB’s Makhlouf: The impact of rate hikes is “well underway,” as it emphasizes that the ECB must be ready to tackle inflation.
The EUR/USD edges above the 1.0900 figure for the second consecutive day after data from the United States (US) shifted expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would pause its tightening cycle. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0947 after hitting a low of 1.0882.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as bad US economic data turns negative for the US Dollar
Sentiment shifted sour as of late after a round of labor market data in the US has shown signs of cooling down. Job openings in February, reported in the JOLTs reports, dropped from 10.4 million to 9.931 million, a drop of 32,000. This could be a prelude that the labor market is cooling. Further data will be revealed during the week, with ADP Employment figures shown on Wednesday, followed by Initial Jobless Claims and the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
At the same time, Factory Orders in the US dropped for the second straight month. Orders plummeted 0.7% MoM, worst than the estimated 0.5% decrease, as the US Department of Commerce reported.
The EUR/USD rose from 1.0886 towards 1.0973, its daily high, before stabilizing at around 1.0947, sponsored by broad US Dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the value of a basket of six currencies vs. the American Dollar (USD), falls 0.41%, at 101.628, blamed on falling US T-bond yields.
On the European front, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for February continued its downward trend, while the German Balance of Trader for the same period remained flat at €16B. In the meantime, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member, Gabriel Makhlouf, said that the impact of higher borrowing costs is “well underway.” He added that the ECB must remain steadfast and ready to act as required” to ensure inflation returns to target over the medium-term.
EUR/USD Technical analysis
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD triplet bottom remains in play, targeting 1.1000. On Monday, the EUR/USD dipped and tested the 20-day EMA at 1.0788 before skyrocketing above 1.0900. That exacerbated a continuation of the uptrend and has opened the door for further upside. The EUR/USD first resistance would be 1.0973, followed by 1.1000, and then the YTD high at 1.1033. On the other hand, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0900, followed by the 20-day EMA At 1.0788.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0948
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.0897
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0735
|Daily SMA50
|1.0732
|Daily SMA100
|1.0657
|Daily SMA200
|1.0343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0917
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0788
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0926
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0745
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews two-month highs above 1.0950
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early February above 1.0950 before retreating modestly. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar following disappointing data releases fuels EUR/USD's rally on Tuesday.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.2500 after having met resistance at that level earlier in the day. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand after weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to challenge record highs Premium
Spot gold soared on Tuesday on the back of broad US Dollar weakness and approaches all-time highs in the $2,075 a troy ounce price zone.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.