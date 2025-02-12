EUR/USD reverses early declines, climbs back over 1.04

- EUR/USD gains nearly 50 pips on Wednesday, up around half of a percent.
- Early losses came from a fresh inflation shock after January's US CPI print came in hot.
- Fed Chair Powell's testimony continues in its second day.
EUR/USD clawed back chart paper on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses to reclaim the 1.0400 handle as markets shake off a fresh batch of US inflation figures that broadly accelerated in January. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers came in above forecasts across the board, but markets are absorbing the hit quickly and moving on to fresher headlines.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell noted during his second day of testifying before US government bodies. Fed Chair Powell noted that inflation remains a sticky affair, but that the US economy is overall on strong footing. Rate markets have pushed out their bets of another rate cut from the Fed, with rate traders overwhelming expecting the Fed to stand pat until December.
Rumors are swirling that Ukraine and Russia are inching toward a peace deal at the behest of US President Donald Trump. Both sides have struggled to bring the ongoing conflict to a tidy resolution, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's "three day invasion" is just 12 days away from its second anniversary. The Euro is getting bolstered by the potential end of an ongoing military conflict so close to Europe's borders.
EUR/USD price forecast
Never count Euro bulls out of the fight until it's over. EUR/USD clawed back intraday losses and has pushed bids back into the green on Wednesday, sending Fiber back over the 1.0400 handle. EUR/USD remains hampered by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0430, but a technical floor is priced in near the 1.0300 region.
EUR/USD daily chart
