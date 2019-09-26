EUR/USD reverses again near 1.0965 and approaches multi-year lows

- US Dollar gains momentum as Wall Street turns red and despite lower US yields.
- EUR/USD finds resistance at 1.0965 and turns to the downside.
The EUR/USD pair reversed after hitting a fresh daily high and now is back into negative territory for the day as it trades at 1.0930/35. It rose from a new two-year low to 1.0967, but then pulled back.
The move off highs took place amid a stronger US Dollar and as equity prices in Wall Street erased daily gains after opening in positive amid trade talks optimism. The move lower in equity prices, according to some analysts, was attributed to the political drama in Washington. The latest headline shows that the House Intelligence Committee released the full complaint letter from the 'whistleblower' regarding Trump's concerning conversations with Ukraine.
Market participants mostly ignored US data. The final reading of Q2 GDP growth showed the economy expanded at 2.0% (unrevised), wholesale inventories in August rose 0.4%; initial jobless claims rose marginally to 213K last week and the best data was the 1.6% gain in August in pending home sales, surpassing expectations. US bond yields are modestly lower amid demand for safe-haven.
Looking again to multi-year lows
Again the EUR/USD found resistance under 1.0970 and is back below the 20-hour moving average, showing weakens. Another test of the 1.0920/25 area could be seen. A break lower would likely accelerate the decline leading to a test of 1.0900. Under the mentioned level, the next strong medium-term support is seen around the 1.0840 area.
On the upside, a recovery back above 1.0950 would remove some of the negative tone, above the next resistance lies around daily highs at 1.0965/70 (also September 23 low). Above the Euro will likely gain momentum and could rise to test the next resistance at 1.0985.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0935
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1023
|Daily SMA50
|1.1095
|Daily SMA100
|1.117
|Daily SMA200
|1.1248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1017
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0938
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1079
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh two-year lows amid OK US GDP
EUR/USD has bounced to around 1.0950 after hitting a new 2019 low earlier. The greenback is retreating amid trade and political uncertainty. US GDP was confirmed at 2% as expected.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350, flat for the day
Despite dominating dollar’s strength, the pair has managed to trim early losses. Now trading around 1.2350, the risk remains skewed to the downside, as Brexit uncertainty weighs on Pound.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
A note on American Presidential impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.