EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 on US dollar rebound

- EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend.
- Risk sentiment dwindles amid economic concerns over China, UN headlines.
- US data helped Fed to defend an easy money policy, for now.
- Fedspeak, geopolitics and second-tier US economics should offer fresh impulse.
EUR/USD drops back towards the intraday low of 1.2129, down 0.14% on a day, heading into Monday’s European open. In doing so, the currency major pair consolidates gains earned during the previous two-day run-up amid the US dollar’s corrective pullback.
The US dollar index (DXY) rises 0.10% to 90.38 by the press time as market sentiment seeks clear direction after the latest optimism favored bulls. Also challenging the mood could be the downbeat data from China as well as the one-week-old Israel-Palestine tussles.
Although Friday’s downbeat US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, not to forget Industrial Production, saved the Fed policymakers from another laborious day. Markets players reassess the US central bank’s rejection to tapering and/or rate hike odds afterward.
Further, comments from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) suggesting economic recovery remains uneven, mainly due to the recently sluggish Retail Sales and Industrial Production, also weigh on the sentiment. Elsewhere, the United Nations (UN) rejection to any direct meddling in Gaza, due to the US as per China, joins the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia and uneven vaccinations, not to forget covid variant woes in the West, to exert additional downside pressure on the previous optimism.
It should, however, be noted that the Fedspeak suggesting the need for “multiple data of more months” for any policy adjustments seem justified, which in turn keeps bears cautious.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.62% by the press time.
Looking forward, New York Empire State Manufacturing PMI and US NAHB Housing Market Index for May, expected 24 and 83 versus 26.3 and 83 priors in that order, will decorate the calendar. However, major attention will be given to the Fedspeak. Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is likely to reiterate his cautious optimism while defending the no policy adjustments, in absence of which the EUR/USD may witness further downside towards short-term key support.
Technical analysis
A pullback from the 1.2180 hurdle favors EUR/USD sellers targeting an ascending support line from March-end, around 1.2080.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2132
|Today Daily Change
|- 18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2078
|Daily SMA50
|1.1958
|Daily SMA100
|1.2045
|Daily SMA200
|1.1957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.215
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2044
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2018
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2177
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
GBP/USD: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100
GBP/USD stays inside a choppy range near 1.4100. One-week-old horizontal area, short-term falling trend line guards immediate upside. MACD conditions suggest bulls rolling up the sleeves. Sustained trading above key support lines, 100-SMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.