EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700, consolidates weekly losses

- Mixed US data ignored by market participants focus on politics.
- EUR/USD gains after losing ground during four consecutive days.
The EUR/USD pair is rising modestly on Friday and during the last hours it trimmed gains. The pair peaked at 1.1745 and as of writing it trades at 1.1720, gaining ten pips for the day and more than a hundred below the level it had a week ago.
The greenback lost momentum on Friday amid an improvement in risk appetite. However, over the last hour, equity prices in Wall Street rose further and EUR/USD pulled back. The Dow Jones gains 0.88% and the Nasdaq rises 0.30%.
Higher US yields are supporting the greenback that is posting modest losses despite the positive risk environment. The DXY bottomed earlier today at 93.53 and trades at 93.70.
Economic data from the US came in mixed on Friday. Retail sales during September rose 1.9%, well above market consensus. Industrial production in September dropped unexpectedly. The last report was a modest increase in consumer confidence measured by the University of Michigan.
Technical outlook
The risk of a steeper decline in EUR/USD is still well-limited according to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet. “In the weekly chart, the pair continues to develop above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which extended its advance above the larger moving averages. Technical indicators have turned south, but hold within familiar levels and far above their midlines.”
Bednarik added that the daily chart looks neutral in EUR/USD, after it spent most of this week hovering around a mild-bearish 20-DMA, although the larger moving averages head firmly higher well below the current level. “Technical indicators, in the meantime, hover within neutral levels, lacking clear directional strength.”
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1738
|Daily SMA50
|1.1795
|Daily SMA100
|1.1597
|Daily SMA200
|1.1278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1758
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1688
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1748
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.