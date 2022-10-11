EUR/USD retreats to 0.9700 as traders await ECB’s Lagarde, Fed Minutes

- EUR/USD fades the bounce off a 13-day-old horizontal support.
- Hawkish ECB commentary, pullback in yields triggered previous corrective bounce.
- Higher US inflation expectations, risk-off mood keep bears hopeful.
- Bears eye FOMC Meeting Minutes to confirm high wagers on Fed’s November move, ECB’s Lagarde may struggle to lure buyers.
EUR/USD struggles to defend the latest rebound as it drops back to 0.9710 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following a brief bounce from 0.9670 the previous day. In doing so, the major currency pair helps to term Tuesday’s corrective move as consolidation ahead of today’s key events, namely the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s speech.
The quote’s latest weakness could be attributed to the hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Cleveland President Loretta Mester as she mentioned that the Federal Reserve needs to hike rates further because inflation has not slowed during her speech.
On the same line could be the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest projections. That said, the IMF lowered the global economic growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7% from 2.9% estimated in July while citing pressures from high energy and food cost, rate hikes as the key catalysts for the move. It’s worth noting that the Washington-based institute left the 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 3.2% versus 6.0% global growth in the 2021"
It should be noted that the hawkish comments from the ECB policymakers and a pullback in the US Treasury yields, after refreshing the multi-day high, appeared to have helped the EUR/USD buyers the previous day.
European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday that the evidence suggests that the euro area is not experiencing a broad-based de-anchoring of medium-term inflation expectations. On the same line was the ECB member and Bank of France's head Francois Villeroy de Galhau who said they should reach a neutral rate of close to 2% by the end year. It should be noted that Germany’s optimism of passing through the winter even with the current energy crisis and hopes of further stimulus from the European Union, as confirmed by European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday, also favored the quote to snap a four-day downtrend the previous day.
While portraying the mood, the Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed after a volatile day while the US 10-year Treasury yields ended Tuesday with mild gains around the multi-month high marked the previous day. At the latest, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around a one-week low whereas the US Treasury yields remain mostly unchanged.
Moving on, EUR/USD traders will pay more attention to the Fed Minutes than the speech from ECB’s Lagarde as the bloc is almost doomed while the US central bank has many ways to entertain the pair bears.
Technical analysis
Despite the corrective bounce off fortnight-old horizontal support near 0.9670-65, EUR/USD remains well below the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.9970 amid bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14), which in turn suggests further downside of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9703
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9985
|Daily SMA100
|1.0202
|Daily SMA200
|1.061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9753
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9682
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY teases Japan intervention on crossing 146.00 hurdle to renew 24-year high
USD/JPY rises for the sixth consecutive day to refresh multi-year high. Rebound in Treasury yields, risk-off mood and the hawkish Fed bets favor bulls.Japan data, Tankan Suvey adds strength to the upside momentum. Bulls will look for hawkish Fed Mintues but Japan’s bond move could probe the upside moves.
AUD/USD aims to retest 0.6250 as risk-off profile rebounds ahead of Fed minutes
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways in early Asia followed by a steep decline from around 0.6350 after a short-term risk-on mood faded. The asset is oscillating in a 0.6259-0.6280 range and is expected to retest the fresh two-year low at 0.6250 ahead.
EUR/USD retreats to 0.9700 as traders await ECB’s Lagarde, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD fades the bounce off a 13-day-old horizontal support. Hawkish ECB commentary, pullback in yields triggered previous corrective bounce. Higher US inflation expectations, risk-off mood keep bears hopeful.
Gold eyes monthly support near $1,650 ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) renew downside momentum around $1,660, following a brief rebound from the weekly bottom, as the US dollar bulls return to the table during Wednesday’s Asian session.
BoE highlight market fragility, as equities head lower
Markets weaken as earnings season returns and the BOE acts to stabilise a volatile and threatening gilt market. “US markets have belatedly entered the fray today, with the pessimism evident throughout the equity space continuing to play out in the wake of Friday’s Fed friendly jobs report.