EUR/USD renews weekly top above 1.0400 as Fed’s pivot is in the air, ECB Accounts eyed

- EUR/USD grinds near one-week high, prints three-day uptrend, despite latest retreat from the daily top.
- FOMC Minutes, statistics from the United States favor US Dollar bears.
- Challenges to sentiment from China, Thanksgiving holiday allows buyers to take a breather.
- Germany IFO data, ECB Minutes may help buyers amid cautious optimism in the bloc.
EUR/USD pares intraday gains around the weekly top as it makes rounds to 1.0400 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the market’s fears from the Coronavirus, as well as consolidation due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
Market sentiment sours as Chinese media highlights the urge for tackling the Covid woes as the virus numbers approach record highs. On the same line could be the mixed comments from the European policymakers.
European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos stated Wednesday, “It is very likely that we will see negative growth rates in the fourth quarter in the Eurozone.” The policymaker also added that the ECB will keep raising interest rates to try to bring inflation down towards mid-term goals. Additionally, Germany’s central bank the Bundesbank released its monthly report and stated, "The inflation rate could stay in double digits also beyond the turn of the year."
However, the upbeat prints of the bloc’s activity data and dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes keep the EUR/USD buyers hopeful.
Talking about the preliminary activity data for November, Germany’s S&P Global/BME Manufacturing PMI improved to 46.7 versus 45.0 market forecasts and 45.1 while the Services counterpart came out as 46.4 compared to 46.2 expected and 46.5 previous readings. On the other hand, Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI also rose to 47.3 for the said month from 46.4 prior and 46.0 consensus figure. That said, the bloc’s Services PMI reprinted 48.6 figure while crossing expectations of registering 48.0 number.
On the other hand, the latest Fed signaled that the policymakers discussed the need of slowing down the interest rate hikes. Additionally weighing on the Greenback were chatters over the “sufficiently restrictive” level of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates, as indicated in the Fed Minutes.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures struggle to trace Wall Street’s gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields await fresh directions at the weekly lo near 3.68% by the press time.
Moving on, the first readings of Germany’s IFO sentiment numbers for November will precede the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, mostly known as ECB Accounts, to entertain EUR/USD traders. Although likely upbeat statistics and the hawkish tone of the ECB Accounts may keep the quote firmer, signals of the recession may probe the upside momentum.
Technical analysis
A successful break of the 50-SMA and a one-week-old descending trend line, respectively near 1.0340 and 1.0280, join the bullish MACD signals to keep the EUR/USD buyers hopeful of approaching the monthly high near 1.0480, as well as the 1.0500 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0407
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.0402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.013
|Daily SMA50
|0.9948
|Daily SMA100
|1.0026
|Daily SMA200
|1.0398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0405
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0296
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0364
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0548
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance beyond 0.6700 as Fed Minutes weigh on US Dollar
AUD/USD remains on the buyer's radar despite the latest inaction around 0.6730-40 during Thursday’s Asian session. The reason could be linked to the broad-based US Dollar selling and the market’s cautious optimism.
EUR/USD renews weekly top above 1.0400 as Fed’s pivot is in the air, ECB Accounts eyed
EUR/USD pares intraday gains around the weekly top as it makes rounds to 1.0400 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the market’s fears from the Coronavirus, as well as consolidation due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
Gold eyes $1,760 hurdle as Federal Reserve Minutes highlight ‘pivot’ discussions
Gold price consolidates the recent gains at around $1,750 during Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily jump in a fortnight. In doing so, the precious metal struggles for clear directions amid a lack of major data/events.
AAVE price prevents an almost 10% crash as a $60 million short hack fails
AAVE price noted a minor fluctuation over the last 24 hours following a hacker's attempt to exploit the platform. However, broader market developments turned the tables around, resulting in the exploiter failing in his attempt.
Stagflation: The worse for US, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you’ve probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I’m not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts.