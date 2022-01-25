EUR/USD remains under pressure and challenges 1.1300

- EUR/USD extends the bearish start of the week on Tuesday.
- The German IFO Business Climate will take centre stage in the docket.
- CB Consumer Confidence next of significance in the US calendar.
The selling bias around the single currency remains well and sound on Tuesday and puts EUR/USD under pressure near the 1.1300 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD looks to data, FOMC
EUR/USD sheds ground for the second session in a row on Tuesday amidst the continuation of the recovery in the greenback, which lifted the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the key 96.00 zone despite the mixed activity in US yields.
In the meantime, investors are expected to remain wary ahead of the upcoming FOMC event on Wednesday, while the geopolitical front – with Russia, Ukraine and the US in the centre of the debate – is seen dictating the mood in the more macro scenario.
In the domestic calendar, the German Business Climate measured by the IFO survey will grab all the attention later on Tuesday ahead of the US Consumer Confidence for the month of January and releases from the US housing sector.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD seems to have met a tough barrier in the area below 1.1500 in mid-January, sparking a corrective downside soon afterwards in tandem with the strong recovery in the greenback. Moving forward, there is not much optimism around the pair, particularly in light of the Fed’s imminent start of the tightening cycle vs. the accommodative-for-longer stance in the ECB, despite the high inflation in the euro area is not giving any things of cooling down for the time being. On another front, the unabated advance of the coronavirus pandemic remains as the exclusive factor to look at when it comes to economic growth prospects and investors’ morale in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany IFO Business Climate (Tuesday) – Germany GfK Consumer Confidence (Thursday) – Germany Advanced Q4 GDP, EMU Final Consumer Confidence.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. ECB stance/potential reaction to the persistent elevated inflation in the region. ECB tapering speculation/rate path. Italy elects President of the Republic in late January. Presidential elections in France in April.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.14% at 1.1308 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1369 (high Jan.20) seconded by 1.1469 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1482 (2022 high Jan.14). On the other hand, a break below 1.1290 (weekly low Jan.24) would target 1.1272 (2022 low Jan.4) en route to 1.1221 (monthly low Dec.15 2021).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot near 1.1300 after mixed IFO data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved modestly in January. On a negative note, IFO Current Assessment Index declined to 96.1 from 96.9.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Bitcoin finds buyers despite new six-month and 2022 lows, BTC relief rally on deck
Bitcoin price collapses almost 10% on Monday but recovers the entirety of that loss to close in the green. Downside risks remain, but a corrective move higher is beginning.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.