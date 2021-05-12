EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.2100 amid USD strength

- EUR/USD pares gain in the Asian session.
- Risk-aversion amid Middle East tensions lifts the demand for the USD.
- Pre-US CPI caution trading also boosts the greenback.
Persisting buying opportunities in the US dollar drag EUR/USD back towards 1.2100 ahead of the European open. The pair extended the previous day’s decline and refreshed daily lows near 1.2120.
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2127, down 0.16% on the day.
The US dollar index (USD), which tracks the greenback movement against major markets, touched multi-day high at 90.32, with 0.22% gains. US Treasury yields are marginally higher at 1.62%. The pair came under pressure on the sudden revival of the US dollar demand.
The move is primarily sponsored by the escalation of Middle-East tensions that prompts investors to ply for the US dollar on its safe haven appeal.
In addition to that, the concerns over inflation mounted amid rising commodity prices and supply chain issues, which could lead the Fed to tighten the policy sooner-than-expected. US economic data on Monday revealed US inflation expectations surged to their highest in a decade.
On the other hand, the euro kept a muted tone on mixed Eurozone data on Tuesday. German’s ZEW Economic Sentiment rose to 84.4 from 70.7 beating the market expectations at 72. For the Eurozone, the Economic sentiment Index edged higher at 84.0 against the market consensus of 65.0. Italian Industrial Production fell by 0.1% in March against the market expectations of 0.4%.
As for now, investors turn their attention to the release of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices. However, the focus will be majorly on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data to gauge the market sentiment.
EUR/USD Additional Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2125
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.206
|Daily SMA50
|1.1951
|Daily SMA100
|1.2047
|Daily SMA200
|1.1954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2123
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1986
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2093
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
