EUR/USD remains offered below the 1.1100 mark, looks to Ukraine, Powell

EUR/USD approaches the area of recent lows near 1.1070.

The dollar stays bid on persistent risk aversion.

Germany final Services PMI came at 55.8 in February.

The single currency remains mired in the negative territory and motivates EUR/USD to navigate the lower bound of the range near 1.1170 on Thursday.

EUR/USD weaker on geopolitics, dollar strength

EUR/USD sheds ground for the fourth consecutive session and trades at shouting distance from the area of YTD lows in the mid-1.1000s so far on Thursday.

The relentless advance of the Russian forces into Ukraine amidst the unabated escalation of the military conflict continues to sustain the investors’ preference for the safe haven universe ahead of the start of another round of “peace” talks between both parties in Belarus later in the European midday.

The risk-off mood, in the meantime, keeps the dollar well bid and the demand for bonds firm, all motivating yields to ease some ground following Wednesday’s bullish attempt.

In the domestic docket, final February Services PMI in Germany ticked higher to 55.6 and the EMU print improved to 55.5. In addition, the Unemployment Rate in the bloc drifter lower to 6.8%, bettering consensus.

Across the pond, another testimony from Chief Powell will be in the limelight seconded by weekly Claims and Factory Orders.

What to look for around EUR

EUR/USD continues to look to the geopolitical scenario and risk appetite trends for direction. On this, the recent deterioration of the Russia-Ukraine front is expected to keep the pair under pressure amidst solid risk-off sentiment and demand for the dollar. In the meantime, bouts of strength in the pair should remain underpinned by speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB probably sooner than many anticipate, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic activity and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region.

Key events in the euro area this week: Germany/EMU Services PMI, EMU Unemployment Rate, ECB Accounts (Thursday) – Germany Trade Balance, EMU Retail Sales (Friday).

Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

EUR/USD levels to watch

So far, spot is losing 0.32% at 1.1083 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1313 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1390 (weekly high Feb.21) and finally 1.1395 (weekly high Feb.16). On the other hand, a drop below 1.1057 (2022 low Mar.2) would target 1.1000 (round level) en route to 1.0870 (low May 25 2020).