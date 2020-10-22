EUR/USD remains heavy, unable to take off from session lows at 1.1810

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/USD remains trading near 1.1810 lows after retreating from 1.1880 area.
  • The euro has dropped on risk aversion to halt a four-day rally.
  • EUR/USD expected to remain between 1.15 and 1.20 – Westpac.

The euro has been one of the worst G10 performers on Thursday, dropping about 0.3% with the US dollar stronger across the board as market sentiment deteriorated. The pair has pulled back from 1.1880 highs to reach session lows at 1.1810 and remains unable to extend any recovery attempt past 1.1835.

Euro loses steam as market sentiment dampens

The common currency lost footing on Thursday, to put an end to a four-day rally as hopes of a US stimulus deal vanished. Trump crushed risk appetite after blaming the Democrats on Twitter for not willing to compromise on an acceptable agreement, which boosted demand for riskier assets. The dollar has managed to stage a solid comeback in this scenario and the US Dollar Index bounced up from seven-week lows.

Furthermore, the global spread of COVID-19 has failed to brighten the overall mood.  The number of infections reached record levels in Europe with Spain becoming the first western country to register one million cases, which has contributed to undermining confidence on the common currency.

EUR/USD expects to remain within the 1.15/1.20 range – Westpac

From a wider point of view, the FX analysis team at Westpacexpects the euro to remain fairly steady despite rising COVID-19 infections: “The pandemic will remain a dominant factor for policy and regional growth. However, the huge success for this week’s first EU issuance of SURE (Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) bonds, also the largest EUR sustainable bond issue, has provided support for EUR. The €17 B on offer (split of 10yr and 20yr) was oversubscribed by 14 times (over €233 B). (…) EUR may be gaining from global risk appetite as a US support package appears more likely and progress in EU/UK post-Brexit trade talks. However, EUR/USD is still likely to remain in its recent 1.15-1.20 range.”

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1818
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.1861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1747
Daily SMA50 1.1798
Daily SMA100 1.1623
Daily SMA200 1.1292
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1881
Previous Daily Low 1.1822
Previous Weekly High 1.1827
Previous Weekly Low 1.1688
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1858
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1828
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1796
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1769
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1913
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1946

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable around 1.1820 ahead of US presidential debate

EUR/USD stable around 1.1820 ahead of US presidential debate

The EUR/USD pair spent the American session consolidating around 1.1820. Hopes for a US stimulus deal backed the greenback ahead of the US presidential debate.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth

AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth

AUD/USD trades around 0.7110, unchanged after a dull Thursday. The focus now shifted to the Commonwealth Bank PMIs.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area

XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area

Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.

Gold News

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.

Read more

WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close

WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures