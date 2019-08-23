EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.1060, Powell eyed

- EUR/USD navigates near weekly lows around the 1.1060 region.
- The Greenback stays bid and weighs on the pair.
- Fed’s Powell speaks at Jackson Hole later in the day.
The sentiment around the European currency remains bearish although EUR/USD has so far managed well to hold on above the 1.1060 area.
EUR/USD focused on Powell, trade
Spot is in a negative 3-day streak so far on Friday and navigating the lower bound of the weekly range near 1.1060.
The continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback is seen limiting any bullish attempts in the pair, while investors are reluctant to build long positions in the currency in light of the most likely announcement of extra stimulus measures at the next ECB event in September.
Nothing scheduled today in Euroland in the data space, while all the attention will be on the speech by Fed’s J.Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where the centre of the debate should be on the Fed’s plans regarding further easing and the outlook of the economy.
What to look for around EUR
EUR has finally succumbed to the downside pressure although another test of YTD lows in the proximity of 1.1020 remains elusive for the time being. Renewed buying interest surrounding the buck, expectations of ECB easing and Italian politics are seen driving the mood around the shared currency at the moment. That said, sustained bullish attempts in the pair still look flimsy amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus (most likely to be announced in September), including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. This scenario has been confirmed as of late following poor results from the euro-docket, adding to the unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.11% at 1.1066 and faces the next support at 1.1060 (low Aug.23) seconded by 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1) and finally 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.1132 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1213 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1282 (high Jul.19).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD off the highs as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200 but off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Looks south with symmetrical triangle breakdown on 4H
Gold has dived out a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The daily chart indicators also favor a drop to $1,480. Essentially, sellers have come out victorious in a tug of war with the bulls.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.