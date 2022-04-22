- EUR/USD bounces off lows around 1.0790.
- German 10y bond yields approach the 1.00% yardstick.
- US flash Manufacturing PMI expected a tad higher in April.
The selling pressure remains well and sound around the single currency and keeps EUR/USD in the negative territory around the 1.0800 zone on Friday.
EUR/USD offered around 1.0800
No change to the offered stance in EUR/USD on Friday, although it managed to rebound from earlier losses in the 1.0790 area, always amidst the sharp recovery in the greenback and higher yields.
Despite US yields now give away part of the earlier advance, the German 10y bund yields remain firm and gradually approach the key barrier at 1.00%, an area last visited in June 2015.
Chair Lagarde spoke in Washington, D.C. earlier in the session, although she made no remarks on monetary policy.
In the euro calendar, advanced Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the EMU is expected at 54.1 and 55.3 for the current month. In the US, the manufacturing gauge is seen improving to 59.7 in the same period.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s price action shows further deterioration below the 1.0800 key support at the end of the week. The outlook for the pair still remains tilted towards the bearish side, always in response to dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. As usual, occasional pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates before the end of the year, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU, Germany Flash Manufacturing, Services PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Second round of the presidential elections in France (April 24). Impact on the region’s economic growth prospects of the war in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is down 0.19% at 1.0809 and a break below 1.0757 (2022 low April 14) would target 1.0727 (low April 24 2020) en route to 1.0635 (2020 low March 23). On the upside, the next hurdle appears at 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) seconded by 1.1000 (round level) and finally 1.1064 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after mixed US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction after rising toward 1.0850 in the early American session but continues to trade above 1.0800. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in early April with the S&P Global Composite PMI declining to 55.1 from 57.7.
GBP/USD remains on tack to end week below 1.2900
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the early European session, GBP/USD managed to recover above 1.2900 but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours. The pair remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since September 2020.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.