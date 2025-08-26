EUR/USD regains traction near 1.1650, focus stays on US docket

The Euro (EUR) is clawing back ground on Tuesday, with EUR/USD rebounding after Monday’s hiccup and edging toward the 1.1650 area. Continued upside could put a test for the monthly highs near 1.1740 (August 22) back on the radar.
Dollar under pressure
The US Dollar (USD) is losing traction, giving back part of Monday’s gains, as traders digest renewed political drama. President Trump’s attempt to fire FOMC Governor Lisa Cook has once again stirred concerns about the Fed's independence.
Yields and data in focus
Mixed US Treasury yields add to the softer tone in the Greenback, while 10-year bund yields hover just below 2.75%. On the data front, US Durable Goods Orders slumped 2.8% in July vs. the prior month. Later today, housing numbers (FHFA, Case-Shiller) and Consumer Confidence measured by the Conference Board will take the spotlight.
Key levels
Upside targets for EUR/USD start at the August top at 1.1742 (August 22 ). A break above there could clear the path toward the weekly high of 1.1788 (July 24) and the 2025 ceiling of 1.1830 (July 1).
On the downside, initial support lies at the provisional 100-day SMA at 1.1495, seconded by the August floor of 1.1391 (August 25). Deeper losses could expose the weekly trough of 1.1210 (May 29) ahead of the May base at 1.1064 (May 12), all prior to the 1.1000 threshold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
