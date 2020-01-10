EUR/USD regains 1.11 and above post-Payrolls

EUR/USD moves higher and breaks above 1.11.

US Non-farm Payrolls missed estimates at 145K in December.

US Unemployment rate stayed put at 3.5%.

The buying interest around the single currency is now gathering extra pace and is motivating EUR/USD to surpass the critical barrier at 1.1100 the figure.

EUR/USD bid on Payrolls

The pair is advancing further on Friday after the US economy created 145K jobs during last month, missing expectations at 166K and up from November's 256K (revised from 266K).

Further data showed the jobless rate stayed put at 3.5% and the critical Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for inflation via wages – expanded 0.1% MoM and 2.9% over the last twelve months, showing some lack of traction.

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 1.1111 and a breakdown of 1.1092 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1066 (low Dec.20 2019) en route to 1.1063 (100-day SMA). On the flip side, the next up barrier aligns at 1.1139 (200-day SMA) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1199 (high Dec.13 2019).