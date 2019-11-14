EUR/USD recovers from five-week lows to the 1.1020 zone

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Greenback loses momentum across the board and favors EUR/USD recovery. 
  • Pair still faces downside pressure but it seems alleviated while above 1.1000.

The EUR/USD pair bounced from near the lowest level since early October and climbed to 1.1020, hitting a fresh daily high. As of writing, trades at 1.1015 about to post the second daily gain out of the last nine trading days. 

The greenback weakened amid lower US yields. The 10-year dropped to 1.80%, reaching the lowest since November 7, moving away from the 2% area. Many officials from the Federal Reserve, including Chairman Powell spoke in public today offering no surprises and did not alter policy expectations significantly. 

Market participants also ignored US data. The PPI index for October came in modestly below expectations. Tomorrow in the Eurozone inflation and trade data are due while in the US the key report will be retail sales

Levels to watch  

The euro offered the first sign of a potential bottom near 1.1000. It is recovering ground but so far limited by 1.1020 and moving very slowly suggesting that there still is some bearish potential. A close below would clear the way to more weakness ahead. The next strong support stands around 1.0975. On the upside, the next resistance might be seen at 1.1025; above more gains ahead seem likely. The next resistance stands at 1.1045.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1017
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.1008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1098
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1104
Daily SMA200 1.1183
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1022
Previous Daily Low 1.0995
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1035
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1048

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Dollar in trouble, EUR/USD recovers the 1.1000 level

Dollar in trouble, EUR/USD recovers the 1.1000 level

The American currency came under selling pressure, although the EUR/USD pair is a laggard, barely above the 1.1000 figure. Trump´s impeachment process seems to be behind the latest slide.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases

GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases

The GBP/USD pair is at fresh weekly highs in the 1.2880 region, as speculative interest moved away from the dollar, and in spite of poor UK data.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American tracing hours and slumped to its lowest level in ten days at 108.25 as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to continue to gather strength against its rivals as a safe haven.

USD/JPY News

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside

Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.

Gold News

Crypto bulls and bears meet at the crossroads

Crypto bulls and bears meet at the crossroads

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sharp falls among the main actors of the top-three cryptos by market capitalization. If in the past few days XRP was the top representative of fear, now red is also the color of Bitcoin and even Ethereum.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures