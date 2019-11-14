Fed's Kaplan: Record amount of US corporate debt is worrying

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, on Thursday noted that he doesn't expect to see a recession in 2020 despite the sluggish growth while adding that he thinks the economy will grow a little more than 2% in 2019.

"The consumer is in pretty good shape," Kaplan stated and said the record amount of the US corporate debt is worrying.

The US Dollar Index ignored these comments and was last down 0.15% on a daily basis at 98.17.